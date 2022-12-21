Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,627 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 51,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 2.2% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1.2% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,267.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 21,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,172,034.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,190.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock valued at $196,061,819. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.45. The stock had a trading volume of 73,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,344,247. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.15. The firm has a market cap of $74.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.85. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger to $56.80 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

