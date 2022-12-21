Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.62 and last traded at $7.62. 26,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,237,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

LILAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $7.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILAK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,204,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,456,000 after acquiring an additional 271,332 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.9% in the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,616,000 after buying an additional 45,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,452,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,111,000 after buying an additional 131,796 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 24.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,565,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,768,000 after acquiring an additional 501,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after acquiring an additional 724,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

