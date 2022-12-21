Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.62 and last traded at $7.62. 26,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,237,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.
LILAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.
The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $7.38.
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
