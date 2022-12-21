Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Liberty TripAdvisor Price Performance

NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $0.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.97 million, a P/E ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.90.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CastleKnight Management LP raised its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 101.1% in the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 465,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 233,865 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 31,828 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 236,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 90,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.