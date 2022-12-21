Lido DAO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10.97 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 21st. Lido DAO has a total market capitalization of $770.67 million and $10.97 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00005577 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 824,105,838 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi.

Lido DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

