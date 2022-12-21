Lido wstETH (WSTETH) Trading 8.2% Lower This Week

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last week, Lido wstETH has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lido wstETH token can now be purchased for approximately $1,319.02 or 0.07870162 BTC on major exchanges. Lido wstETH has a market capitalization of $948.41 million and approximately $9.65 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001785 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $891.22 or 0.05308616 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.44 or 0.00497043 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000202 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,944.13 or 0.29450071 BTC.
About Lido wstETH
Lido wstETH’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. The official website for Lido wstETH is www.lido.fi. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.
Lido wstETH Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido wstETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido wstETH using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Lido wstETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido wstETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.