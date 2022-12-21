Lido wstETH (WSTETH) Trading 8.2% Lower This Week

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last week, Lido wstETH has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lido wstETH token can now be purchased for approximately $1,319.02 or 0.07870162 BTC on major exchanges. Lido wstETH has a market capitalization of $948.41 million and approximately $9.65 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lido wstETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $891.22 or 0.05308616 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.44 or 0.00497043 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,944.13 or 0.29450071 BTC.

About Lido wstETH

Lido wstETH’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. The official website for Lido wstETH is www.lido.fi. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido wstETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account's share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token's balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It's a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don't support rebasable tokens.The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user's wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido wstETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido wstETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lido wstETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido wstETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.