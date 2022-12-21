Linear Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Linear has a total market cap of $51.86 million and approximately $826,636.17 worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Linear has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Linear Profile

Linear’s launch date was September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Linear is linear.finance.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

