Linear Price Hits $0.0053 on Exchanges (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Linear coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Linear has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Linear has a total market capitalization of $53.19 million and $1.04 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Linear Coin Profile

Linear launched on September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linear’s official website is linear.finance.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

