Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Tops $0.0027 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.07 million and $463.78 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 772,792,919 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 772,727,043.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00241161 USD and is up 2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $104.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
