Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Purchased by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,805 shares during the period. Lithia Motors makes up 2.1% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Lithia Motors worth $35,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MFN Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 13.3% in the second quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 851,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,884,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,459,000 after acquiring an additional 29,352 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,902 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 727,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,240,000 after acquiring an additional 19,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 554,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,501,000 after acquiring an additional 242,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LAD. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.67.

LAD stock opened at $192.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.14. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.00 and a 12 month high of $349.61. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.91 by ($0.83). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 45.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

