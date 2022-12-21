Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Holdings Increased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $6,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,841 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1,508.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,408,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,093 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,396,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,149,000 after buying an additional 1,172,495 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 254.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,351,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,569,000 after buying an additional 969,976 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,385,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,537,000 after buying an additional 635,049 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LYV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $68.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.14. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.05 and a 1 year high of $126.79.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 1,222.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jimmy Iovine acquired 13,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $5,803,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,799,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,703,903.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jimmy Iovine purchased 13,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.28 per share, with a total value of $1,006,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,867.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

