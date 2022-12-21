LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) Shares Down 5%

Shares of LiveWorld, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Rating) were down 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 34,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 40,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

LiveWorld Stock Down 5.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.16. The company has a market cap of $8.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.84.

LiveWorld Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LiveWorld, Inc, a digital agency and software company, provides social media solutions for pharmaceuticals, consumer packaged goods, and financial-travel service industries. It offers consulting, strategy, and creative solutions with human agents for moderation, engagement, customer care, and adverse events management, as well as conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LiveWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.