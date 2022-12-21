Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Trimmed by BMS Financial Advisors LLC

BMS Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $486.81. The stock had a trading volume of 14,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,972. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.37. The company has a market capitalization of $127.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $338.65 and a 1 year high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $477.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

