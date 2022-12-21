Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Up 4.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $75.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Logitech International traded as high as $61.70 and last traded at $61.62. 13,626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 863,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.22.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from CHF 66 to CHF 60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logitech International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Logitech International Trading Up 3.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.36.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 25.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

