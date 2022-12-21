Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0264 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Lojas Renner’s previous dividend of $0.02.
Lojas Renner Price Performance
OTCMKTS:LRENY opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.96. Lojas Renner has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $6.41.
About Lojas Renner
