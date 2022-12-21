Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0264 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Lojas Renner’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Lojas Renner Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LRENY opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.96. Lojas Renner has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $6.41.

Get Lojas Renner alerts:

About Lojas Renner

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion and lifestyle company in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It engages in the trade of clothes and sports products, shoes, accessories, perfumery, domestic appliances, towels and linen, furniture, and decoration articles.

Receive News & Ratings for Lojas Renner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lojas Renner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.