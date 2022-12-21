LooksRare 1-Day Volume Hits $3.19 Million (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $72.94 million and $3.19 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LooksRare has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000919 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org.

Buying and Selling LooksRare

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

