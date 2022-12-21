Magic Internet Money (MIM) Price Down 0.1% This Week

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005925 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Magic Internet Money has a total market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $268,306.45 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Magic Internet Money

Magic Internet Money launched on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

