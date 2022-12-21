MAGIC (MAGIC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $135.10 Million

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 20th. During the last seven days, MAGIC has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. MAGIC has a market cap of $135.10 million and $35.44 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAGIC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00003879 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MAGIC

MAGIC was first traded on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 207,046,969 tokens. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol.

Buying and Selling MAGIC

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions (NFT | Players)Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

