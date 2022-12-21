Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Lowered to $143.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $153.00 to $143.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $113.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $61.60 and a 1-year high of $127.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.16 and a 200 day moving average of $102.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $1,513,560.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 364,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,225,000 after purchasing an additional 202,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

