Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Trading 14.3% Higher

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Rating) shot up 14.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.83. 102,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 54,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRRTY. Barclays cut Marfrig Global Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup raised Marfrig Global Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Marfrig Global Foods alerts:

Marfrig Global Foods Stock Down 18.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35.

Marfrig Global Foods Increases Dividend

Marfrig Global Foods Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be given a $0.1411 dividend. This is an increase from Marfrig Global Foods’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 20.35%.

(Get Rating)

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil, the United States, Uruguay, and Argentina. It produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sheep, fish, and sauces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marfrig Global Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marfrig Global Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.