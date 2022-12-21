Marino Stram & Associates LLC Acquires 238 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,079,211,000 after acquiring an additional 313,090 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 926.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,939,000 after acquiring an additional 192,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after acquiring an additional 185,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.86. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Articles

