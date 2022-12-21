Marino Stram & Associates LLC Buys 5,114 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.94. 710,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.13.

