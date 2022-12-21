Marino Stram & Associates LLC Buys 540 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth $44,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Medtronic Stock Up 1.2 %
Medtronic stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.61. The stock had a trading volume of 148,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,370,762. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.59. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76.
Medtronic Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 84.47%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic
In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Oppenheimer cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.26.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medtronic (MDT)
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.