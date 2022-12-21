Marino Stram & Associates LLC Buys 540 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth $44,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.2 %

Medtronic stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.61. The stock had a trading volume of 148,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,370,762. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.59. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 84.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Oppenheimer cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.26.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

