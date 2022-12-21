Marino Stram & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 80,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,399,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,189,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,491,000 after purchasing an additional 56,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $559,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI traded up $2.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,515,534. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.81.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.