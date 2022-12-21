Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.52. 1,173,813 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.22. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

