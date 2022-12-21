Marino Stram & Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.01. The company had a trading volume of 87,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,987,523. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.37 and a 200 day moving average of $73.19. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on D. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

