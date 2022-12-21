Marino Stram & Associates LLC Purchases 953 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 623.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ING Group started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

Shares of NYSE OMC traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.58. 10,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,274. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

