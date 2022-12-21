Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology makes up 0.9% of Golden Green Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

MRVL stock opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.31, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.17. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $91.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

In other news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.31.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

