Matthew Rizik Acquires 2,700 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $21,438.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 558,002 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,535.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 21st, Matthew Rizik bought 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $21,308.00.

On Thursday, December 15th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,600.00.

On Thursday, December 8th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.46 per share, for a total transaction of $21,996.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $21,350.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $21,658.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $21,303.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.56 per share, with a total value of $21,924.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $21,588.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $21,692.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $22,074.00.

Rocket Companies Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE RKT traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $7.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,139,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,150,470. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 807.6% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 59,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 409,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 321.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 15,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RKT shares. UBS Group set a $8.00 price objective on Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

