Mayport LLC Acquires 342 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mayport LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

VB stock traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.90. The company had a trading volume of 12,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,853. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.49. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $229.60.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.