Mayport LLC Acquires 342 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mayport LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7 %
VB stock traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.90. The company had a trading volume of 12,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,853. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.49. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $229.60.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.