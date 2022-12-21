Mayport LLC Makes New $2.22 Million Investment in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Mayport LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,000. Terreno Realty comprises 1.8% of Mayport LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mayport LLC owned 0.06% of Terreno Realty as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the second quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $233,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,395.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRNO stock traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $56.78. The stock had a trading volume of 9,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,380. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $86.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.13. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.21). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 65.44% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $70.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.48%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.90.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

