McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,024 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 91.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,776 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 77.8% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $950,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,187 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 36,450.8% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $267.25 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $267.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.02.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Stephens started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.85.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

