McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 68.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth $48,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $313,113.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,545 shares in the company, valued at $19,502,671.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $740,261.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,834,765.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $313,113.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,545 shares in the company, valued at $19,502,671.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,644 shares of company stock valued at $21,544,957. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Workday Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Macquarie started coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.67.

WDAY stock opened at $172.09 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $280.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of -138.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

