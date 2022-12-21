McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Invests $875,000 in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000. Nasdaq accounts for approximately 0.7% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter worth $265,000. Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in Nasdaq by 185.2% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 96.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 83,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,702,000 after purchasing an additional 40,861 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.79.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $60.12 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $70.55. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average of $59.01.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $137,424.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,692.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $137,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,692.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,796 shares of company stock worth $1,140,570 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

See Also

