McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Makes New $284,000 Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,511 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,187 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $112.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $125.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

