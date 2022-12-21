McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 517.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 226.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.44.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE PKG opened at $127.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.57. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

