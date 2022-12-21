McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

MGC stock opened at $132.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $121.30 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.13.

