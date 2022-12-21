McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Sells 577 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.29. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $114.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

