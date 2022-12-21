McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Sells 577 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 81,701,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,256,434,000 after buying an additional 1,944,731 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536,340 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,505,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,634 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,369,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,049,000 after purchasing an additional 573,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,144,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AGG stock opened at $98.07 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $114.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.29.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

