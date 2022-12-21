Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Rating) fell 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.61. 93,857 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 44,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDNA. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Medicenna Therapeutics to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.19.

In related news, Director Albert George Beraldo purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,482.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at C$383,272.50. In the last three months, insiders purchased 31,600 shares of company stock worth $36,713.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

