Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Rating) fell 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $10.01. 3,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 38,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.38.

Mercari, Inc engages in the planning, development, and operation of the Mercari marketplace applications in Japan and the United States. Mercari, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

