Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Major Shareholder Buys $40,553.60 in Stock

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCRGet Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 101,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,553.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,990,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,139.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, December 21st, Braden Michael Leonard bought 120,099 shares of Metacrine stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $48,039.60.
  • On Wednesday, November 9th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 39,816 shares of Metacrine stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $15,528.24.
  • On Monday, November 7th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 123,954 shares of Metacrine stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.42 per share, with a total value of $52,060.68.
  • On Friday, October 28th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 45,022 shares of Metacrine stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $18,008.80.
  • On Wednesday, October 26th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 588,533 shares of Metacrine stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $205,986.55.
  • On Monday, October 24th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 174,354 shares of Metacrine stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.34 per share, with a total value of $59,280.36.

Metacrine Stock Performance

MTCR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 473,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,593. Metacrine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.01. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -0.81.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCRGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Metacrine, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Metacrine in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metacrine

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTCR. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Metacrine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $833,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Metacrine during the third quarter worth $169,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Metacrine during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Metacrine by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 193,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Metacrine Company Profile

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET642, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Metacrine, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

