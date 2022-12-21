Metis Price Tops $0.0044 on Top Exchanges (MTS)

Metis (MTS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Metis has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Metis has a total market cap of $33.34 billion and approximately $110,436.44 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metis token can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001739 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $849.65 or 0.05040783 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.86 or 0.00497497 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000201 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,968.50 or 0.29476970 BTC.
Metis Token Profile
Metis’ genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metis is wemetis.com. Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Metis
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
