Metis Price Tops $0.0044 on Top Exchanges (MTS)

Metis (MTS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Metis has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Metis has a total market cap of $33.34 billion and approximately $110,436.44 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metis token can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metis Token Profile

Metis’ genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metis is wemetis.com. Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Metis

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated.Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses.The official Metis ticker is “MTS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

