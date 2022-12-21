MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Stock Price Down 0.3%

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.87 and last traded at $21.10. 34,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 33,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.

MetroCity Bankshares Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.94. The company has a market cap of $534.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 43.93%. The company had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter.

MetroCity Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetroCity Bankshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

About MetroCity Bankshares

(Get Rating)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It provides consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also offers construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgage, small business administration, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

Further Reading

