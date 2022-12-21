Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for about 1.0% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Micron Technology by 28.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,750,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Micron Technology by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380,205 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its stake in Micron Technology by 288.7% in the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,377,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $186,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,600 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 87.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $83,028,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology stock opened at $50.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.45 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.15.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

