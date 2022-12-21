Mind Medicine (MindMed) (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF – Get Rating) fell 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.64. 679,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,376,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.91.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.