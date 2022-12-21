MinePlex (PLEX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.69 Million

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 21st. Over the last week, MinePlex has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. MinePlex has a market capitalization of $38.32 million and $5.69 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MinePlex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000738 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00007396 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $898.08 or 0.05342852 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.50 or 0.00496744 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About MinePlex

MinePlex (CRYPTO:PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 308,719,251 coins. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io.

Buying and Selling MinePlex

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

