MinePlex Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 21st. One MinePlex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000741 BTC on major exchanges. MinePlex has a total market capitalization of $38.41 million and approximately $5.41 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MinePlex has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00007282 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $855.76 or 0.05099099 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.55 or 0.00497834 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About MinePlex

MinePlex (CRYPTO:PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 308,764,076 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io.

Buying and Selling MinePlex

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

