Ming Yan Sells 20,000 Shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Stock

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $207,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,966,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,695,726.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Ming Yan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 21st, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $293,200.00.
- On Wednesday, October 19th, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $288,400.00.
Cytek Biosciences Trading Down 2.3 %
CTKB traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.18. 1,562,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,704. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.97. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1,029.00 and a beta of -0.11.
Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
Cytek Biosciences Company Profile
Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.
