Ming Yan Sells 20,000 Shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Stock

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $207,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,966,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,695,726.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ming Yan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

On Monday, November 21st, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $293,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $288,400.00.

Cytek Biosciences Trading Down 2.3 %

CTKB traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.18. 1,562,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,704. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.97. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1,029.00 and a beta of -0.11.

Institutional Trading of Cytek Biosciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 42,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 12,981 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 477,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 52,587 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 34.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 74,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 19,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.