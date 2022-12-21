Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.42. 137,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,220,113. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $281.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,287,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,005,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $356,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,120.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,287,209 shares in the company, valued at $446,005,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 491,899 shares of company stock valued at $71,327,686. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MRNA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.