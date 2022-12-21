Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $275.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $170.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.71% from the stock’s current price.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Chardan Capital lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $186.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Moderna from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $201.16 on Monday. Moderna has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $281.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.69 and a 200-day moving average of $152.90. The company has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna will post 21.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,287,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,005,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $4,833,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $653,925,435.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,287,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,005,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 491,899 shares of company stock valued at $71,327,686 over the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 100.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 754.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

