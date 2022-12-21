Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Dec 21st, 2022

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $275.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $170.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.71% from the stock’s current price.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Chardan Capital lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $186.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Moderna from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $201.16 on Monday. Moderna has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $281.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.69 and a 200-day moving average of $152.90. The company has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna will post 21.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,287,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,005,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $4,833,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $653,925,435.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,287,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,005,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 491,899 shares of company stock valued at $71,327,686 over the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 100.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 754.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

